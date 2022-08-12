Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

#30. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 325 N Saint Paul St Ste C4, Dallas, TX 75201-3801

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Smokey Joe’s Bar-b-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6407 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75232-3245

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Cousin’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: DFW Airport, Dallas, TX

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Cousin’s BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: DFW Airport, Terminal D North Village Gate 27, Dallas, TX 75261

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Spring Creek Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2827 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237-3534

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dallas

#25. One 90

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10240 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238-4408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Dylan’s Barbeque Saloon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 W Northwest Hwy Suite B, Dallas, TX 75220-4212

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Soulman’s Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1054 Regal Row, Dallas, TX 75247-4405

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Baker’s Ribs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3033 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Smoky Rose

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8602 Garland Rd Garland Rd & Lakeland Dr, Dallas, TX 75218-3913

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Dallas metro area

#20. Back Country BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6940 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Niwa Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Baby Back Shak

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3317 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1820 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75235-5031

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2231 West NW Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Bone Daddy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8856 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75240-4209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Babb Brothers BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 330 Bedford St, Dallas, TX 75212-4107

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. 18th & Vine BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4100 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3218

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse N Market St

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 302 N Market St, Dallas, TX 75202-1875

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Sammy’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2126 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2017

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Terry Black’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3025 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1950 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mike Anderson’s BBQ House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5410 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-7211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (441 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7321

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree

#5. Off the Bone Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1734 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215-1941

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cattleack Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13628 Gamma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244-4406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Lockhart Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 400 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. The Slow Bone

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2234 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Pecan Lodge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,847 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2702 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1412

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas