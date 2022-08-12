Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 325 N Saint Paul St Ste C4, Dallas, TX 75201-3801
#29. Smokey Joe’s Bar-b-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6407 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75232-3245
#28. Cousin’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: DFW Airport, Dallas, TX
#27. Cousin’s BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: DFW Airport, Terminal D North Village Gate 27, Dallas, TX 75261
#26. Spring Creek Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2827 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237-3534
#25. One 90

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10240 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238-4408
#24. Dylan’s Barbeque Saloon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2110 W Northwest Hwy Suite B, Dallas, TX 75220-4212
#23. Soulman’s Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1054 Regal Row, Dallas, TX 75247-4405
#22. Baker’s Ribs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3033 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506
#21. Smoky Rose

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8602 Garland Rd Garland Rd & Lakeland Dr, Dallas, TX 75218-3913
#20. Back Country BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6940 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231
#19. Niwa Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504
#18. Baby Back Shak

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1800 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75215
#17. Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3317 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7629
#16. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1820 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75235-5031
#15. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2231 West NW Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220
#14. Bone Daddy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8856 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75240-4209
#13. Babb Brothers BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 330 Bedford St, Dallas, TX 75212-4107
#12. 18th & Vine BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4100 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3218
#11. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse N Market St

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (425 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 302 N Market St, Dallas, TX 75202-1875
#10. Sammy’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2126 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2017
#9. Terry Black’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3025 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506
#8. Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1950 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
#7. Mike Anderson’s BBQ House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5410 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-7211
#6. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (441 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2202 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7321
#5. Off the Bone Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1734 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215-1941
#4. Cattleack Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13628 Gamma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244-4406
#3. Lockhart Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (920 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 400 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4611
#2. The Slow Bone

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2234 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6202
#1. Pecan Lodge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,847 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2702 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1412
