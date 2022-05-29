Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor.

#26. Baker’s Ribs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: not available

– Address: 6516 E. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX Phone, Dallas, TX 75214

#25. Korea Bistro & SURA

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2240 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229-7815

#24. Babb Bros. BBQ & Blues

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3015 Gulden Ln # 105, Dallas, TX 75212-4112

#23. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4610 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75206

#22. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse- Lovers Lane

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5519 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4219

#21. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 325 N Saint Paul St Ste C4, Dallas, TX 75201-3801

#20. Smokey Joe’s Bar-b-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6407 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75232-3245

#19. Spring Creek Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2827 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237-3534

#18. Mac’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3933 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1229

#17. Dylan’s Barbeque Saloon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 W Northwest Hwy Suite B, Dallas, TX 75220-4212

#16. Soulman’s Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1054 Regal Row, Dallas, TX 75247-4405

#15. Baker’s Ribs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3033 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1506

#14. Smoky Rose

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8602 Garland Rd Garland Rd & Lakeland Dr, Dallas, TX 75218-3913

#13. Back Country BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6940 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231

#12. Niwa Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504

#11. Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3317 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235-7629

#10. Bone Daddy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8856 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75240-4209

#9. Babb Brothers BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 330 Bedford St, Dallas, TX 75212-4107

#8. 18th & Vine BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4100 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3218

#7. Peggy Sue BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6600 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205-1352

#6. Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse N Market St

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (426 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 302 N Market St, Dallas, TX 75202-1875

#5. Sammy’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2126 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2017

#4. Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1950 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

#3. Mike Anderson’s BBQ House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5410 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-7211

#2. Cattleack Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13628 Gamma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244-4406

#1. The Slow Bone

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2234 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6202

