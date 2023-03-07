DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love chocolate? If you are lactose intolerant then you are definitely paying the price for that love later.

Welp the wait is over, you don’t have to eat chocolate while you are on the toilet, a new plant-based snack is now available from The Hershey Company. The legendary chocolatier announces the nationwide launch of Hersey’s plant-based chocolate.

In an effort to satisfy the demands of those seeking dairy-free chocolate alternatives, Hershey has introduced two delicious options, Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt and Reese’s Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups.

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” says Teal Liu, Brand Manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.”

Reese’s plant-based butter chips will be available starting this march, followed but Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt in April.

To learn more and find new products near you, visit www.hersheyland.com.

