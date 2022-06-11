DALLAS (KDAF) — If you just can’t shake your sweet tooth on Saturday there might be a reason, your body must know that June 11 is National German Chocolate Cake Day!

Our bodies can do miraculous things and just knowing that the day you’re experiencing would be unfulfilled without a slice of this delicious treat is miracle enough for us. NationalToday says, “The traditionally chocolate cake features rich chocolate layers coated in sweet and nutty pecan frosting — but the dessert isn’t actually German! German chocolate cake was named after an English-American named Sam German, creator of a specific baking chocolate at the Baker’s Chocolate Company.”

You can enjoy this incredibly rich cake with a cup of coffee, glass of milk or any beverage of your choosing; your body will know the correct choice. Now, it’s time to get down to business and why you’re truly here.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get your hands and taste buds on some German chocolate cake:

SusieCakes

Society Bakery

Kookie Haven

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Fluellen Cupcakes

Stephen’s Sweet Sensations

Cake Bar

Sugarless deLite

Reverie Bakeshop

Elegant Cakery