DALLAS (KDAF) — There are mainstays in the world of meat that people eat on a regular basis but the fall season is here, the grills are still hot and rolling and you don’t need to forget about the deliciousness that comes with sausage.

October is a month of many holidays food-related or not, and it just so happens to be National Sausage Month! “October’s filled with exciting fall activities, but one of our favorite ways to spend this month is by celebrating National Sausage Month. Although it’s fun to enjoy sausages all throughout the year, there’s something special about sinking your teeth into one of these meaty delicacies during a month dedicated to all things sausages.”

Now you know you need to celebrate this month properly, but if you’re not privy to a grill or just don’t feel like making it yourself, we’ve got your back. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best sausage restaurants in Dallas:

Kuby’s Sausage House

Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory – Deep Ellum

American Butchers – Downtown

TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Ogi’s European Bakery & Deli

Hirsch’s Meat Market

Dog Haus

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands

Deep Cuts – North Dallas