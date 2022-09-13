DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken sandwiches have taken the food world by storm as you see massive giants in the fast food industry beefing on Twitter with one another on who’s got the upper hand in the chicken sandwich battle.

Whether you are team Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or another contender, we can all agree that we love chicken sandwiches and the competitiveness it brings alongside them. Love Food has put out a report of the best chicken sandwich in every US state and reading it made our mouths water almost uncontrollably.

The publication backs up restaurants and chefs around the country saying putting together the best chicken sandwich possible isn’t as easy as it may seem. “Whether it’s on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customers absolutely love.”

The report says you can find the best chicken sandwich in Texas at The O.G., Tumble 22 in the city of Austin. “Come hungry because this Austin spot knows how to feed its diners well. Customers can’t get enough of the joint’s The O.G. chicken sandwich which is piled high with fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, and Duke’s mayo. The sandwich is absolutely massive but there’s a smaller version, The Lil’. There are also exciting monthly sandwich specials,” Love Food said.

Be sure to take a journey across the country and look at the glory that each state’s best chicken sandwich brings to the tastebuds of America.