DALLAS (KDAF) — Cookies, they’re one of the best handheld desserts known to man alongside the graceful cupcake. However, Sunday, is celebrating a very specific cookie, one that can fulfill any sweet tooth without allergies holding it back.

June 12 is National Peanut Butter Cookie Day! NationalToday says, “The key ingredients of peanut butter cookies are peanut butter, sugar, and eggs — and in their simplest form, that’s all that you’ll need. Peanut butter cookies are incredibly easy to make, and if you’re a peanut butter lover, they always hit the spot. Read on for more ways to celebrate one of the most popular cookies ever!”

There are a plethora of delicious dessert shops around Dallas to choose from but we chose to look at the best spots in Dallas for some peanut butter cookies from Yelp:

JD’s Chippery

La Spiga Bakery

Great One Cookie Company

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Tiff’s Treats

Daisy Cakes

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Kookie Haven

Crumbl Cookies