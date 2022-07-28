DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer season is in full effect and football of all levels of competition is on the horizon; there are two foods that personify a good tailgate before the big game, chili and hot dogs.

Now, there’s something magical about combining those two together and that’s why one of the greatest food inventions known to America is the chili dog. That’s why Thursday, July 28 is National Chili Dog Day!

NationalToday says, “Making decisions is difficult. Alas, making decisions about what mouthwatering cuisine to satiate your appetite during the sweltering summer months can also be difficult. Do you want chili? Do you want hot dogs? Sometimes life doesn’t have to be so complicated. Sometimes you can have it all. Enter, like a shining beacon from the sky, the Chili Dog. On National Chili Dog Day, we the people celebrate a food that doesn’t make us choose. We celebrate a food that chooses us. We celebrate the chili dog.”

If you’re not feeling like whipping up your own chili and hot dogs, don’t you worry; we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to eat chili dogs:

TJ’s Dawg House – Richardson

Dog Haus

Keller’s Drive-In – Lake Highlands

Chicago Avenue Got Dogs

Hunky’s – Oak Lawn

Harvey B’s – East Dallas

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs – Oak Lawn

Burger House

Burgers & Brats