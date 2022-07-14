American casserole macaroni and cheese in baking dish close up on the table. Horizontal top view from above

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sides. Sides are the best and it is time to decide the goat of all sides. French fries, baked beans, potato salad, caesar salad, creamed spinach? Those are viable options, yes, but as long as you’re not lactose intolerant, you probably know the GOAT of all sides.

As you’ve probably gathered we, unofficially, believe that mac and cheese has a fair shot of being assumed as the greatest side of all time. What better day to, unofficially, declare such a thing than Thursday, July 14, National Mac and Cheese Day!

NationalToday says, “Golden and gooey, baked and hearty, this sideline staple or main dish can be served up any number of ways, and on July 14, you’ll have the opportunity to try as many of these as you can on National Mac and Cheese Day, also known as National Macaroni and Cheese Day.”

So, it’s only natural we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of some of the best restaurants around Dallas to eat some delicious mac and cheese:

Pecan Lodge

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

The Capital Grille

rise n°1

Al Biernat’s

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

YO Ranch Steakhouse

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

The Porch