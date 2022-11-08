DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Wingstop is the go-to spot for the best wings, fries, and ranch in the fast food game currently, but who knew they’d be a smash hit in the ever-so-popular chicken sandwich game?

Not only are they boastfully proud of their new chicken sandwich, but they’re offering up a deal lovers of the chain can’t refuse.

Wingstop wants you to try your taste buds on a flavor you haven’t tried just yet during its buy one get one free deal for National Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9.

All you have to do is use code BOGOSAMMY on wingstop.com or the app, and the deal will be applied to your basket on Uber Eats and DoorDash.

The restaurant says, “To cash in on this flavorful deal, fans need to have at least one of Wingstop’s new chicken sandwiches in their cart. With the addition of an a la carte sandwich and applicable promo codes applied at checkout, the cost of one a la carte sandwich will be discounted to free.*“