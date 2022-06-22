DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair.

If you haven’t had one yet, stop whatever you’re doing this very moment and go give it a try! Better yet, you can even wait until Wednesday, June 22 which is National Chocolate Eclair Day! NationalToday says, “Apart from chocolate, eclairs are also made with fruit and floral flavors. While chocolate eclairs are very delicious on their own, some prefer pairing them with a hot cup of coffee or lightly brewed tea. Thankfully, there’s no way of going wrong with an eclair!”

If you’re not well-versed in the artistry of making your own chocolate eclairs at home, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to get your hands and sweet tooth on some chocolate eclairs.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie – Uptown

Village Baking – Lower Greenville

Haute Sweets Patisserie

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant – Uptown

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Ecclesia Bakery Cafe

Cremcrittos

Argentina Bakery

Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas