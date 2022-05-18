DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, May 18 is National Cheese Soufflé Day. This French puffy dish is served savory or sweet, but today we’re going with savory.

If you want to get in the holiday spirit and celebrate, we got you covered. Here are the 10 best places for cheese soufflé, according to Yelp:

rise n°1

Toulouse Café and Bar

Cadot Restaurant

The French Room

St Martin’s Wine Bistro

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

Crumbzz

Bistro 31

Mercat Bistro

