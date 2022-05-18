DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, May 18 is National Cheese Soufflé Day. This French puffy dish is served savory or sweet, but today we’re going with savory.
If you want to get in the holiday spirit and celebrate, we got you covered. Here are the 10 best places for cheese soufflé, according to Yelp:
- rise n°1
- Toulouse Café and Bar
- Cadot Restaurant
- The French Room
- St Martin’s Wine Bistro
- Lavendou Bistro Provincial
- Crumbzz
- Bistro 31
- Mercat Bistro
