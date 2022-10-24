DALLAS (KDAF) — There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.

For those who scratch their heads when they hear that word, here is what tripe is:

“Tripe is the lining of the stomach of animals like cattle, sheep, or pigs. What was once something that was eaten only by the lower class is now a sought-after delicacy enjoyed by everyone all over the world.” as said on NationalToday.com.

If you have never tried tripe, today is the perfect day to do so as Monday, Oct. 24, is World Tripe Day!

Here are some of the best places to eat tripe in Dallas, according to Yelp.

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Burnin92

La Me

Lucia

Tineo Peruvian Cafe

Uncle Zhou

Tacos La Banqueta

Morefan

Dalgopchang

HaiDiLao Hot Pot Frisco

For more information, visit Yelp.