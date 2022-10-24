DALLAS (KDAF) — There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.
For those who scratch their heads when they hear that word, here is what tripe is:
“Tripe is the lining of the stomach of animals like cattle, sheep, or pigs. What was once something that was eaten only by the lower class is now a sought-after delicacy enjoyed by everyone all over the world.” as said on NationalToday.com.
If you have never tried tripe, today is the perfect day to do so as Monday, Oct. 24, is World Tripe Day!
Here are some of the best places to eat tripe in Dallas, according to Yelp.
- Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine
- Burnin92
- La Me
- Lucia
- Tineo Peruvian Cafe
- Uncle Zhou
- Tacos La Banqueta
- Morefan
- Dalgopchang
- HaiDiLao Hot Pot Frisco
For more information, visit Yelp.