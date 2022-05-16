DALLAS (KDAF) — Doses and mimosas, champagne and a beautiful sunny Dallas day helps to get me through!
That’s right, even though it’s not the weekend maybe you can enjoy some mimosas tonight at dinner in honor of National Mimosa Day! Or even hold off the celebration until the weekend.
Regardless if you’re making at home or not we need to share Foursquare’s guide on the best places for mimosas in Dallas!
- Taverna
- Woodlands American Grill
- Gloria’s
- Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine
- Saint Ann
- Henry’s Majestic
- Eggsellent Cafe
- Blue Mesa Grill
- State & Allen Kitchen + Bar
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery
- The Social House
- Lucky’s Cafe
- The Henry
- Ellen’s