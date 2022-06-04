DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass for this reason: It’s National Bubbly Day on Saturday, June 4!

Whatever kind of champagne tickles your taste buds, get ready to clink glasses with your friends and family today/tonight. Saturday is a great time to crack open all the great bottles you may have collected at home.

If you don’t have a collection of bottles at home to enjoy, maybe going out is the move! We took care of trying to find the best spots for you. Here’s a look at Foursquare’s guide to the best places to drink champagne in Dallas:

  • Toulouse Cafe and Bar
  • St. Martin’s Wine Bistro
  • Woodlands American Grill
  • Rise No. 1
  • Village Burger Bar
  • Hotel ZaZa
  • Pera Wine & Tapas
  • The Joule
  • Nick & Sam’s
  • Dallas Fish Market
  • The Zodiac
  • Arthurs Prime Steaks & Seafood