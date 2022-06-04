DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass for this reason: It’s National Bubbly Day on Saturday, June 4!
Whatever kind of champagne tickles your taste buds, get ready to clink glasses with your friends and family today/tonight. Saturday is a great time to crack open all the great bottles you may have collected at home.
If you don’t have a collection of bottles at home to enjoy, maybe going out is the move! We took care of trying to find the best spots for you. Here’s a look at Foursquare’s guide to the best places to drink champagne in Dallas:
- Toulouse Cafe and Bar
- St. Martin’s Wine Bistro
- Woodlands American Grill
- Rise No. 1
- Village Burger Bar
- Hotel ZaZa
- Pera Wine & Tapas
- The Joule
- Nick & Sam’s
- Dallas Fish Market
- The Zodiac
- Arthurs Prime Steaks & Seafood