DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass for this reason: It’s National Bubbly Day on Saturday, June 4!

Whatever kind of champagne tickles your taste buds, get ready to clink glasses with your friends and family today/tonight. Saturday is a great time to crack open all the great bottles you may have collected at home.

If you don’t have a collection of bottles at home to enjoy, maybe going out is the move! We took care of trying to find the best spots for you. Here’s a look at Foursquare’s guide to the best places to drink champagne in Dallas:

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Woodlands American Grill

Rise No. 1

Village Burger Bar

Hotel ZaZa

Pera Wine & Tapas

The Joule

Nick & Sam’s

Dallas Fish Market

The Zodiac

Arthurs Prime Steaks & Seafood