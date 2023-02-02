DALLAS (KDAF) – What’s life without another location serving up some Chicago-style hot dogs, beef, burgers, and more? Portillo’s is setting up some more shops around North Texas for your dining pleasure.

First, it was the beef bus and then, it was the grand opening of the location in The Colony, and now, more locations are set to pop up in 2023 in Allen and Arlington.

The restaurant said, “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill. Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”

There’s little information available about the Arlington location, but the Allen location will soon begin hiring staff and the restaurant says it will be a 7,700 square-foot restaurant featuring a retro automotive garage theme and will be a patio and double drive-thru lanes.