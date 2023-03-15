DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate lovers get ready to start your cars and head to the nearest store, Hershey has done it again.

This March, Hershey announced they are introducing their new Hershey’s KISSES Milklicious candies. The candy is packed in the middle with creamy chocolate milk.

Hershey spokesperson, Paisley Haddad said the candy is creamier and smoother than any Hershey’s KISSES brand made before. The candy is inspired by fans’ past memories of having chocolate milk as a kid.

“Inspired by the special tastes of childhood, Hershey’s KISSES Milklicious candies feature a rich and creamy chocolate milk filling that is guaranteed to add a bit of delight to any time of day and unlock fond memories of drinking chocolate milk for the whole family,” said Katie DeCapria, brand manager at The Hershey Company. “We’re excited to bring KISSES brand fans the chance to enjoy a filled product variation year-round.”

The Hershey’s KISSES Milklicious candies are available in share bags nationwide, you can go to your nearest Target or Walmart to try the candy.