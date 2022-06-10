DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime has arrived and that means grilling season is in full swing. One thing’s for certain, we don’t need any disrespect coming our way when we’re manning the grill or kitchen for that matter.

In order for this to happen, we MUST do one thing, season the food. SEASON IT. What better day to bring awareness to this than National Herbs and Spices Day on June 10, Friday!

NationalToday says, “After all, what would food even be if it weren’t for the herbs and spices that make every dish unique? Since herbs and spices are cooking essentials, it, therefore, makes complete sense that they are given a day of recognition for their contribution to mankind and its culinary journeys thus far.”

So, we did the digging for you and checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to grab your spices and herbs!

1890 Marketplace Dallas

Penzeys Spices

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Bella Vita Gourmet Olive Oils & Balsamics

The Kitschy Cupboard

Years to your Health

Al Nimer Roastery

Infused Oils & Vinegars

vomFASS – Park & Preston

R&J Asian Spices

World Food Warehouse

Sunflower Shoppe