DALLAS (KDAF) — We are taking you to a restaurant that’s bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It’s called Weinberger’s Deli.

This sandwich shop has roots dating back all the way to 1952 in Chicago, with North Texas roots dating back to 20 years ago.

“After opening our full-fledged deli in 2002 here in Grapevine, we’ve spent our time tailoring our sandwiches to your favorites! Over the years we emerged as a hybrid deli-sandwich shop with hundreds of choices, so you can eat your choice sandwich,” as their website states.

For our interview with Dan Weinberger, WATCH the video player above.

Weinberger’s Deli is located at 601 S Main St. Grapevine, Texas 76051. For more information, visit weinbergersdeli.com.