DALLAS (KDAF) — National Doughnut Day is June 3 and Texas-based donut company, Shipley Do-Nuts is announcing a sweet deal.

On June 3, the company will give people a free signature glazed donut with any purchase at all of its locations, only available from 5 a.m. to noon.

“We built this brand on our signature glazed do-nut, so we can’t think of a tastier way to celebrate National Do-Nut Day than by offering our guests their favorite for free,” Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge said in a news release. “This is the first year we’ve offered a giveaway at all our locations as the entire Shipley Do-Nuts family comes together to thank our guests for their many years of support.”

Each member in a group with more than one person must make an additional purchase to receive this offer.

Their signature glazed donuts are known for their hexagonal shape, with they say creates a light, fluffy texture.

