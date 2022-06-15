DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone likes to have a romantic dinner with their significant other from time to time however, Gayot “The Guide to the Good Life” wants you to avoid those average romantic nights.

They released their 2022 Best Sexy Restaurants in Dallas/Fort Worth Area, “A demure dining room filled with candles and flowers is fine for a run-of-the-mill romantic night, but sometimes you want a restaurant that sets a more seductive scene.”

So, if you’re looking to dive deeper into the romantic side of the evening but still want to go out to eat, you might want to get these spots around DFW a try, “Where the decor plays the part of an aphrodisiac.”

CBD Provisions – Main Street, Dallas

CRU Food & Wine Bar – McKinney Ave., Dallas

Dragonfly – Leonard Street, Dallas

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro – Greenville Ave., Dallas

Steel Restaurant & Lounge – Welborn Street, Dallas