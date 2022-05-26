DALLAS (KDAF) — What sounds like a better combo than donuts and coffee? If you came up with some that’s fine, but there’s no arguing the dynamicness that comes with the duo of a beautiful sweet donut and a cup of coffee together.

That’s why Wow! Donuts & Drips originally in Frisco is now going to be doing business in Dallas as well. It’s clear they live by the motto sharing is caring and they sure are sharing some sweets with North Texas.

The shop says, “We pour all of our time, love, and attention into perfecting this timeless classic that has withstood all food trends. With a mission to bring the donut to the modern era, we pay close attention to the sourcing of our ingredients. You won’t find preservatives or trans fats on our menu. Everything is prepared in small batches, ensuring each bite is as fresh as it can be.”

When you take a peep at their menu you’ll see the obvious drips and donuts; they also cater and are going to be dropping some merch soon too!

They’ve got classic donuts, their own special donuts, mochi donuts, Ooh La La (Croissant Donuts) and other pastries. To pair with this delicious lineup is some drip coffee, espresso, cold bar and even a tea bar.

Be sure to check out all of the flavors and offerings on their menu here. You can find their Frisco location at 8811 Teel Parkway, Suite 160, Monday through Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

The new Dallas location is at 5601 W Lovers Lane, Suite 130, with the same operating hours.