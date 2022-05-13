DALLAS (KDAF) — Around the world, people are celebrating International Hummus Day on Friday, May 13.

National Today says, “Seeing as May 13 is International Hummus Day we have no choice but to celebrate the intoxicatingly delicious concoction of garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic – otherwise known as hummus.”

It adds that the first International Hummus Day was celebrated in 2012, “…and our taste buds have been celebrating ever since. Whether you want to go to the store to get the ingredients to make at home or a premade batch, there’s no right or wrong answer.

What we want to do is help you find the best spots around Dallas to get some delicious hummus, we took to Tripadvisor to do just that.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Cafe 43

HG SPLY Co.

Spiral Diner & Bakery

CBD Provisions

Meddlesome Moth

Flower Child

Medina Oven & Bar

Kostas Cafe

Cosmic Cafe

For more spots for hummus around Dallas from Tripadvisor, click here.