DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some.

A report from Taste of Home sought to find the best pub food in every state across the country and Texas’ pick might now be what you expect. “A good bar doesn’t have to have great food, but it certainly helps! We’ve searched high and low for the best pub food across the country,” the report said.

The Lone Star State’s best spot for pub food can be found at Hopfields in the city of Austin. The spot says it’s a place to sip & graze with some craft beer and French-inspired fare.

The report said, “Trying to pick the best pub food in all of Texas is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. (Or, in this case, a hop field!) Hopfields in Austin combines French farmhouse cooking with a fantastic craft beer list in a casual but classy environment. Try Ratatouille or Steak Tartare and select from the list of over 40 craft beers on tap.”

Hopfields opened up back in November 2011 by Bay Anthon who wanted to bring the Central Texas hub a comfy & casual space for craft beer, other drinks and homestyle French cooking.