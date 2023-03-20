DALLAS (KDAF)— If your sweet tooth isn’t itching now, it soon will! Especially if you live in Colleyville.

French-Asian bakery cafe Tous less Jours is now open in Colleyville! The restaurant had its grand opening on Friday, March 17.

With ten locations across Texas and four in Dallas, soon you’ll be able to satisfy your sweet tooth anywhere in Texas!

Owner David Choi runs the new store in Town Center Colleyville. Choi said he hopes to expand and open more locations across Tarrant County. The restaurant has two locations in Carrolton and one in Plano.

If you want to visit, this location will be open Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.