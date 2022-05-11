DALLAS (KDAF) — Four Corners Brewing Co. is turning 10 this year and the brewery wants everyone to join in on the celebrations.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. the brewery is hosting a free to the public festival at their taproom located at 1311 S. Ervay. Officials say there will be live music from several DJs, mariachis, bands and a vendor market by Common Hearts and other food partners.

The brewery will also host Mexican Bingo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in partnership with the Oak Cliff Cultural Center.

“We started the brewery with a mission to elevate beer culture in our hometown,” said George Esquivel, co-founder of Four Corners Brewing Co. “Reaching the 10-year milestone is an amazing feat that’s only been possible with our dedicated crew; Team Chingón. We’re extremely grateful for all of our ¡FCBC! supporters and the craft beer community who make up Dallas’ vibrant brew scene. It’s been an amazing 10 years and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

Four Corners Brewing Company has been in operation since May 2012. For more information, visit fcbrewing.com.