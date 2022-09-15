FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Fort Worth pizzeria Perrotti’s Pizza officials have announced that they have trademarked the name “Perrotti’s Pizza”.

Perrotti’s Pizza has been serving North Texas since 1986. Their first shop was originally located near the Texas Christian University campus on Greene Ave. They eventually expanded to a second location on Chisholm Trail and Sycamore School Road.

“Perrotti’s is an exceptional product that should be shared in many communities. We look forward to the expansion and thank attorney Warren Norred at Norred Law, for his superior ability to navigate the seas of trademark challenges. Warren truly delivers,” Perrotti’s Pizza and ALG Holdings Family CEO, Jeremy “JB” Yowell said in a news release.

Officials say the official trademark ownership registration of the name was approved in August of this year. For more information, click here.