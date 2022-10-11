DALLAS (KDAF) — Gather around the living room TV and sing our football song, our F-O-O-T-B-A-L-L S-O-N-G song. When you’re cheering on your favorite team or secretly hoping your husband’s team loses so he’ll stop hollering at the TV every weekend, one thing might be in common, pizza is probably on the gameday menu.

Maybe you’re simple and enjoy frozen pizza from the grocery store, or maybe you’re a little more on the fancy side of things for gameday pizza and going to your favorite local pizzeria to get your pie to-go. But what about those who do it their way and simply order some pizza from their favorite chain for delivery or pick up?

What are the best chains in America and what chain is the favorite of those dwelling in the Lone Star State glued to their TVs watching the Longhorns and the Cowboys on Saturday and Sunday?

We checked out a report from Restaurant Clicks ranking the best chain pizza restaurants around the country as well as another report from Eat This, Not That! on Texas’ favorite pizza chain.

We are looking at the top 10 chains, according to Restaurant Clicks to see what Americans are eating when it comes to pizza:

Papa John’s Domino’s California Pizza Kitchen CiCi’s Pizza Little Caesar’s Papa Murphy’s Sbarro Round Table Pizza Mellow Mushroom Pizza Hut

Now, would you believe it if we told you not only is one of these 10 the top chain in Texas, but also the top chain in the entire United States? Well, it is. Eat This, Not That! reports that Little Caesar’s is the No. 1 chain in America with 24 states, including Texas, in love with its pies.