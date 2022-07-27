DALLAS (KDAF) — If the mere idea of duck fat fried chicken doesn’t give you the urge to sprint to Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, maybe knowing they’ve been on the finalist list for James Beard Award for best new restaurant category.

Roots Southern Table was founded by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry alongside Tom Foley and the restaurant’s vision is to pay homage to Derry’s way of eating as she grew up in the south.

“Tiffany’s grandmother always welcomed guests with food. Food is what held the family together. For her family, field-to-table eating was not a trend but simply a way of life – eating with the seasons, canning and preserving fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, never letting anything go to waste (a true Southerner knows that potlikker is the best part of a mess of greens),” according to the restaurant’s website.

Aside from its famous duck fat fried chicken, Roots Southern Table is known for a myriad of other options:

Cast iron cornbread

Jerk lamb chops

Soft shell poboy

Orange juice cake

Smoked tomato and eggplant tartar

Everything from food with modern roots, down home roots, entrees, sides, desserts, and of course, cocktails and wine.