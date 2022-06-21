DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure is hot outside, so the need for a cool refreshing drink or snack is top of mind for most in the state of Texas.

Smoothies are one of those snacks/drinks that can satisfy a hungry stomach and cool you down while being healthy! Smoothies need to be celebrated and what better time to do so than on Tuesday, June 21!

NationalToday says, “Throw in your favorite mix of sweet juices, tangy fruits, fresh vegetables, and delectable surprise ingredients — and express your own personal take on the taste of summer. This compact blender can mix up your favorite smoothie or shake right in the 20-ounce BPA-free plastic sport bottle.”

No need to rush out to the store in order to compile all the necessary ingredients to make a delicious smoothie in your kitchen, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best juice bars and spots to get smoothies in Dallas:

The Juice Bar

Juicebabe – Lower Greenville

Juiceland

Pressed – Uptown

The GEM Organic Food & Juice

I Love Juice Bar – Lake Highlands

Vitality Bowls – North Dallas

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Clean Juice – Northeast Dallas