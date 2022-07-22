DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in the mood for a fruity treat and apples, strawberries and others just aren’t piquing your interest in this day and age it may be time to turn to a fun fruit with a flavor-packed punch.

It’s mango time baby and it’s even more so mango time on Friday, July 22 as it is Mango Day! A summertime delightfully juicy fruit known as the mango could be on your taste buds’ horizon if you’re willing to venture out of your normal go-to fruits.

NationalToday says, “Mango is primarily a summer fruit, and it comes in all shapes and sizes, and with each variety, there’s a different way to enjoy the taste. Many people in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh eat the fruit whole, without cutting it up. They squeeze a mango thoroughly, turning its insides into a soft mushy pulp, and then make a hole in the skin to suck the pulp out. South Asia also happens to produce half the world’s mango supply. China is the second-largest mango producer.”

Now that you’ve got some fun facts regarding mangos, you need to know where you can head in Dallas to get the best version of mangos for your taste buds. We of course checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around town:

Mango Mango Dessert

Fruiteria Mango

Mango Thai 2 Go

The mango’s

Mango Thai Cuisine

Sul & Beans

Paleteria El Kiosko

Chamoy Locos – Oak Cliff

Snow City Cafe