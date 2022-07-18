DALLAS (KDAF) — Fish is a delicacy all across the world and one of the most sought-after and loved fish food items is caviar.

What a better time to talk about it than summertime and in particular Monday, July 18 which is National Caviar Day! “Whether you’re a fan or foe, National Caviar Day is celebrated nationwide on July 18 every year. Technically, real caviar isn’t just any fish eggs. It comes from the female sturgeon fish. And it’s been a high-end dining staple ever since Cesar Ritz (fancy hotelier) put it on his menus,” NationalToday said.

If you’ve never got your taste buds dancing with some fish eggs, maybe it’s time to give caviar a shot; and if you’re already a huge fan, you probably don’t need too much convincing to go dine at your favorite spot for caviar or even try a new place.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to find and eat caviar:

Carte Blanche – Lower Greenville

Beverley’s Bistro & Bar – Uptown

Nick & Sam’s – Oak Lawn

Euro Delicatessen – North Dallas

Bubala Cafe & Grill – North Dallas

Monarch – Downtown

Merdian – Lakewood

A Taste of Europe

Grange Hall Restaurant – Uptown

The Mansion Bar – Oak Lawn