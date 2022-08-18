DALLAS (KDAF) — Picture this, you’re sitting at the dinner table of your favorite Tex Mex restaurant with your friends and family, conversations and drinks are flowing while chips and salsa are being heavily consumed; when all of a sudden the crowd goes silent as a sizzling plate of fajitas walks past your table.

You can never go wrong with Tex Mex and never wrong with fajitas. So, in honor of this insanely delicious food, we first say, happy National Fajita Day! NationalToday says, “Throw in some awesome black beans or even add a little hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream, or cheese. The combinations are endless. It’s National Fajita Day so you know what you’ve got to do (eat fajitas, obviously).”

So, while we have a pretty good idea of the best spots for fajitas in Dallas; where should we be hitting up in other parts of Texas for Tex Mex and more than likely a plate of fajitas? We checked out Gravy Analytics report of the top five Tex Mex restaurants throughout the Lone Star State.

“A type of cuisine inspired by Mexican food is known as ‘Tex-Mex.’ Tex-Mex has its roots in the Tejano people of Texas and is a fusion of Mexican and American cuisine. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we curated a list of the most popular Tex-Mex restaurants in Texas,” the report says.

Lupe’s Tex Mex – Arlington Patron Grill – Humble Chuy’s – College Station Gringo’s New Caney – New Caney Pappasito’s Cantina – Shenandoah