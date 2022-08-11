DALLAS (KDAF) — The finish line for summer is in full view, and fall is getting closer and closer. Who doesn’t love fall? There’s cooler weather, the leaves turn a beautiful orange color and of course Halloween.

If you are anxiously waiting for fall, here is something that will make you more excited; Dunkin’ is releasing its first-ever new Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer, making your morning cup of Joe taste like a Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole.

The new creamer option features pumpkin flavor with hints of sweet donut glaze and natural spices.

“This limited-edition creamer transforms Dunkin’s beloved seasonal bakery item into a coffee creamer packed with flavor that consumers will love to enjoy at home. It’s reminiscent of the cozy fall season and we’re excited to bring a Dunkin’ flavor inspired by a huge fan-favorite to fridges nationwide,” Kallie Goodwin, vice president of traditional creamers for Danone, said in a news release.

Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer is now available for a limited time only at major retailers nationwide. Prices are set at $3.99 for a 32-ounce bottle.