DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you into lagers, ambars, ranch water hard seltzer or even a special lime & salt or flavored beer? If so, you’re probably a huge fan of the ever-so-popular Dos Equis.

However, a new fan base for the popular beer might come into the picture after the launch of their new cocktail. According to a press release, Dos Equis will be throwing their hat into the margarita game as they’re launching a ready-to-drink Margarita Classic Lime!

The new margarita will have a blend of Blanco tequila, lime juice and other natural flavors to bring the 12 FL. OZ. 10& Alc./Vol. to life. the 4-pack, 12 oz. cans will be available to purchase in New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Illinois, Nevada and Georgia. Later on in the fall, the beverage will become available in Southern California and Arizona.

“We are excited to bring our first ever spirits product, Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime, to the U.S. market which spotlights our commitment to innovation at HEINEKEN USA and Dos Equis,” says Hannah Dray, Dos Equis Brand Director. “Dos Equis is a credible quality brand born in Mexico and we wanted to bring the excitement that consumers have for a traditional margarita to a can to save them the time and hassle of having to make it themselves.”