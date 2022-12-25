DALLAS (KDAF) — While Thanksgiving may be over and other holidays are quickly coming up, there’s still time to dine on some of the best pie out there, pumpkin pie. So, where are you supposed to go to get the best?

Sunday, December 25, better known as Christmas Day, also shares this day with National Pumpkin Pie Day! “Featuring a pie shell base filled with pumpkin custard, pumpkin pies are garnished and served with various spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. If you missed out on celebrating National Pumpkin Day around Halloween, now is the time to make up for it,” National Today said.

If you’re looking to get some good pumpkin pie, don’t fret and just check out these top spots around Dallas, according to Yelp:

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Trader Joe’s

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Humble: Simply Good Pies

Smallcakes Medallion – Lakewood

Sugar and Spice Bakery

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Piefalootin

Village Baking – Oak Lawn