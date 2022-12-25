DALLAS (KDAF) — While Thanksgiving may be over and other holidays are quickly coming up, there’s still time to dine on some of the best pie out there, pumpkin pie. So, where are you supposed to go to get the best?
Sunday, December 25, better known as Christmas Day, also shares this day with National Pumpkin Pie Day! “Featuring a pie shell base filled with pumpkin custard, pumpkin pies are garnished and served with various spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. If you missed out on celebrating National Pumpkin Day around Halloween, now is the time to make up for it,” National Today said.
If you’re looking to get some good pumpkin pie, don’t fret and just check out these top spots around Dallas, according to Yelp:
- Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District
- Trader Joe’s
- Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas
- Humble: Simply Good Pies
- Smallcakes Medallion – Lakewood
- Sugar and Spice Bakery
- Society Bakery – Lower Greenville
- Piefalootin
- Village Baking – Oak Lawn