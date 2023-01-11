DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be as cold as it normally is in North Texas this time of the year, but it’ll cool down again at some point which will prove to be primetime to consume some delicious soup.

Eating soup can be good for your health as well as your taste buds and that’s why January is National Soup Month and it’s aiming to showcase this meal that’s been around since 20,000 B.C.

“Perfect isn’t it because nothing drives away those chilly winter blues like a hot bowl of your favorite soup. And it’s nutritious too! So, go ahead indulge and get souped-up on soup this month,” National Today said.

So, where are the best spots around the Big D for some soup? Here’s a look at Tripadvisor’s list of the best soup spots in Dallas:

Dallas Grilled Cheese

Jen’s Place

Jason’s Deli

Monkey King Noodle Company

The Hospitality Sweet

I Love Pho

Pho is for Lovers

McAlister’s Deli

Pho Envy

Wabi House

Paradise Bakery

Dalat

Corner Bakery Cafe

La Madeline