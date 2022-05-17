DALLAS (KDAF) — “Where the fun comes to play!” If you didn’t know, the 38th annual Main Street Fest in Grapevine is set for May 20-22.

“The magic of Main Street Fest is coming back better than ever! We can’t wait to welcome you and your family for three fun-filled days of breath-taking shows, a Craft Brew Experience, live music and a street fair with flair.”

Everything kicks off Friday from 5-11 p.m. followed by 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and finishing it off with Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. “Adult tickets are $9 and tickets for children 6 – 12 and seniors (62+) are $5. Weekend passes are $20.”

For tickets and more information, click here. Also, “At Main Street Fest, there will be a separate ticketed event, the Craft Brew Tasting Experience sponsored by the Gaylord Texan Resort, located in the Craft Brew Garden, offering more than 80 craft brews to taste.”