DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no need to get pressed during the month of August, the sun is shining and football is on the horizon; the only thing in need of getting pressed, is your sandwiches.

August just so happens to be National Panini Month! NationalToday says, “The simplicity of this unsliced bread with the usual fillings of veggies, meat, and cheese is enough to satisfy all types of hunger pangs. Whether you are in a hurry to get to school or work, or whether you want to grab a quick bite or meal, panini is the way to go. Just like its interesting and tasty flavors, the panini also has quite an interesting origin, involving fashionable Italian hipsters and cafes.”

We wanted to be sure you can enjoy this sandwich to the best of your ability; so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots to eat paninis around Dallas:

Civil Pour – Northeast Dallas

East Hampton Sandwich

Crickles and Co – Oak Lawn

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co – Bishop Arts District

Great American Hero – Oak Lawn

The Corner Market

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Cafe 43

Ascension Coffee – Design District