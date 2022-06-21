DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the naughtiest desserts as a kid was eating the raw cookie dough your parents just got done preparing to bake in the oven. Whether you were licking the spoon/spatula or running your fingers along the inside of the mixing bowl to get the most out of your scavenging, you always felt like you were a little wild to eat the raw dough.

Cookie dough is one of those desserts sought after by the likes of kids and adults though, so don’t be fooled. Another good thing to know, is that Tuesday, June 21 is National Cookie Dough Day, so now you have an excuse to stop by the store on your way home from work to get a tub to enjoy with the family or by yourself, no shame in the cookie dough consumption game!

NationalToday says, “Cookies, and therefore, cookie dough, date back to 7th-century Persia. They were first used as test cakes in a country that was one of the first to use sugar, and that would quickly become famous for its opulent cakes and pastries. Because the Persians would bake a small amount of cake batter in the oven to test the oven temperature, and it would come out looking like a mini cake, the early cookie was labeled as a test cake before it was referred to as a ‘cookie.’”

We’ve done all of the hard work for you so that you don’t feel the need to slave away in the kitchen preparing the cookie dough from scratch. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best cookie dough to eat around Dallas:

Dallas Cookie Dough – North Dallas

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Cookie Society

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant – Plano

Doughlicious

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

Cinnaholic

The Cookie Rack

DoHolics – Deep Ellum

JD’s Chippery

Pop Factory

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District