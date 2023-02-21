McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Back – But Only For a Limited Time

DALLAS (KDAF) — In honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, McDonald’s is bringing back their famous Shamrock Shake.

Right now you can buy the shake at any local Dallas McDonald’s since the drink was released on Feb 20th.

It was introduced in 1970, the shake has become a springtime favorite with Mcdonald’s customers. It frequently appears on menus around Saint Patrick’s Day.

The springtime shake features Shamrock shake syrup, whipped topping, and a green beverage that will boost anyone’s spirits.

The food chain didn’t just stop there, they also brought back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, with Shamrock Shake Syrup blended with crushed Oreos.

Here are a few locations around DFW:

7233 John W. Carpenter Fwy, Dallas, TX 75247

5960 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

3300 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

5901 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132