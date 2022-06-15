DALLAS (KDAF) — Dinner with a view anyone? Nothing compliments a good meal quite like a scenic view, and North Texas has some beautiful sights to enjoy.

So, if you want to treat yourself or that special person in your life to a scenic food date, you’ve made it to the right place.

Here is Gayot’s list of some great restaurants with a view in Dallas and Fort Worth:

The Kimbell Café – Fort Worth

This restaurant is located in the Kahn Building of the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. What better view to enjoy with your meal than beautiful, intellectually stimulating pieces of art. And this restaurant has a built in conversation starter. Just talk about the art! Perfect date idea for a first date!

Cafe Modern – Fort Worth

Another restaurant located at a museum, Cafe Modern is located at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth.

Joe T. Garcia’s – Fort Worth

This restaurant is located on Commerce St. near the Fort Worth Stockyards. With a lot of outdoor patio spaces featuring a beautiful fountain, tons of greenery and gorgeous architecture, this space is definitely perfect for those days with gorgeous weather. If you haven’t been convinced, click here to view a gallery of what their patio has to offer.

Reata Restaurant – Fort Worth

Located in Downtown Fort Worth, this restaurant offers views of the Fort Worth Skyline like no other. Open until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the view from this eatery at night is a feast of its own.

Rough Creek Lodge – Glen Rose

Now this one is a bit of a drive, so we recommend this as a day trip. Located Southwest of the metroplex, this restaurant offers a beautiful view of the West Fork East Boque River.

SĒR Steak + Spirits – Dallas

Enjoy a nice cut of steak with some great drinks in the upper floors of the Hilton Anatole, just outside of Downtown Dallas.

Other restaurants featured on the list include

Tei-An

Toulouse Café and Bar

For the full report, visit Gayot.