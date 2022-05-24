DALLAS (KDAF) — French food is known worldwide for its greatness and deliciousness, did you know you can try one of its most famous appetizers without having to Travel to Paris and instead enjoy it in the Lone Star State?
That’s right, you can try escargot right here in Dallas! To make matters better, May 24 is National Escargot Day!
Snails or escargot, are enjoyed, usually, with butter and garlic while being served in the shell. Why not give it a try? We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of some of the top spots in Dallas for escargot:
- Lavendou
- Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District
- rise n°1
- Toulouse Cafe and Bar
- Bugatti Ristorante
- Al Biernat’s
- Cadot Restaurant
- Bullion
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
For more options from Tripadvisor, click here.