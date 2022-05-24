DALLAS (KDAF) — French food is known worldwide for its greatness and deliciousness, did you know you can try one of its most famous appetizers without having to Travel to Paris and instead enjoy it in the Lone Star State?

That’s right, you can try escargot right here in Dallas! To make matters better, May 24 is National Escargot Day!

Snails or escargot, are enjoyed, usually, with butter and garlic while being served in the shell. Why not give it a try? We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of some of the top spots in Dallas for escargot:

Lavendou

Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

rise n°1

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Bugatti Ristorante

Al Biernat’s

Cadot Restaurant

Bullion

Morton’s The Steakhouse

For more options from Tripadvisor, click here.