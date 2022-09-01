DALLAS (KDAF) — Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wants to get in on your Labor Day celebrations with its Big Yellow Box and more food party pack options. This offering is meant to help you host a kick-butt backyard BBQ without the hassle of cooking and cleaning up.

“Celebrate Labor Day 2022 this year with the best barbecue in the nation! With Labor Day being a 3-day weekend, there is more time (and room) to enjoy Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue,” the restaurant said.

Here’s what you can expect from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s offerings:

Big Yellow Box Classic Sandwich Pack ($105) – 12 Classic Sandwiches with choice of meat, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– 12 Classic Sandwiches with choice of meat, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Big Yellow Box Original Party Pack ($125) – Two pounds of chopped brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large coleslaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, rolls, relish and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Two pounds of chopped brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, large coleslaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, rolls, relish and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Big Yellow Box Texas Brisket Party Pack ($166.50) – Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, rolls, relish and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Four pounds of brisket, choice of three large sides, rolls, relish and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Big Yellow Box Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($120) – 18 ribs and 24 wings with choice of sauce, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

– 18 ribs and 24 wings with choice of sauce, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing. Classic Family Pack Special ($46.50) – One pound of brisket, one pound of pulled pork, medium potato salad, medium coleslaw, medium baked beans, six dinner rolls and choice of sauce.

– One pound of brisket, one pound of pulled pork, medium potato salad, medium coleslaw, medium baked beans, six dinner rolls and choice of sauce. Family Pack ($55) – Choice of two one-pound servings of meat; choice of three medium sides; six rolls and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

– Choice of two one-pound servings of meat; choice of three medium sides; six rolls and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. XL Family Pack ($75) – Choice of three one-pound servings of meat; choice of four medium sides; eight rolls and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

“The perfect end to the summer is spending Labor Day Weekend with friends, family and Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our catering options provide a stress-free way to feed, and win over, any gathering. Dickey’s takes care of the delicious barbecue, and you can relax with your loved ones. Just order your box online at Dickeys.com, and you’ll be ready to dig into hickory-wood smoked meats, sides and sauces.”