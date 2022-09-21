DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know you love the fall in Texas and across the country as temperatures will slowly but surely cool, and football season is in full swing, but it also marks the return or creation of some iconic fall-centric food items.

As Texans, we sure love our barbecue, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is getting in on the fall food action; this time, it’s not a pumpkin-flavored thing like it seems everybody else is doing. The BBQ restaurant is debuting its latest creation: Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries.

The restaurant says, “Now until Dec. 11. So that guests can truly indulge in the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™, Dickey’s is also offering a FRY-DAY deal every Friday in September that lets guests earn a side of the hand-cut fries.”

This new side addition will launch alongside the restaurant’s Brisket Chili which will also be available as a side. If you’re feeling super frisky, you can even add beer cheese to your favorite menu items (it’s almost the winter season no one is counting calories after September 21).

“We are thrilled to bring back our original, crispy french fry that is hand-cut, fried, seasoned to order, in-store with our classic Foo Foo Powder as a perfect side for your favorite barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We also wanted to offer an indulgent twist to this classic. We’re excited for everyone to absolutely fall for our new Brisket Chili Beer Cheese Fries.”