DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas-Fort Worth barbecue restaurant that has been a staple even before opening its first location in 2019 on the corner of Brisket and Main in Grand Prarie is now selling its seasonings in Walmarts across the Lone Star State.

If you haven’t guessed quite yet, yes, it’s Zavala’s Barbecue! If you’re in Texas and you frequent Walmart you can find a bottle of their BBQ seasonings/rubs on shelves there and if you’re outside of Texas, you can try and get your local store to carry them too!

In a tweet on May 12, Zavala’s said, “We did it! We sold out!! You can find us in all Texas @walmart ! Pull up! Outside Texas ask them to bring us in!!!”

Zavala’s also sells its own seasonings, which include: Pork rub, fajita rub, beef rub and bird rub.

On its Facebook page the restaurant announced its new summer hours, “We will be open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-4pm! We are giving you Sunday back so you can cook at home!!! Go follow our YouTube page learn how we make our fajitas! New briskets episodes dropping soon! Now you can get our rubs at your local walmart in Texas!”