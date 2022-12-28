DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you’re not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.

Wednesday, December 28 is National Chocolate Candy Day! “Face it. We love chocolate. Many of us can’t help but add a bar or two while we’re checking out at the grocery store — that is, if we don’t already have a bag of fun-sized chocolates in the cart. Snack all you want on December 28 because it’s National Chocolate Candy Day,” National Today said.

According to a report from Attractions of America, a North Texas eatery has been named among the best chocolate shops in the country.

Kate Weiser Chocolate of Dallas was ranked the No. 14 best chocolate shop in the country, “Now, if you are looking for the best chocolate in America and give extra points for creativity, then Kate Weiser Chocolate may just break the scale.

“These bonbons are as much pure art as they are chocolate. Each bonbon is paint splattered according to the colors of its flavors. For instance, the Strawberry Basil bonbon has a stunning magenta base with beautifully crafted splatters of green, black, and red.”

In case you can’t make it over to Kate Weiser’s, here is Yelp’s list of the top chocolate shops in Dallas:

Kate Weiser Chocolates – Trinity Groves

Chocolate Secrets

See’s Candies – North Dallas

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum – Deep Ellum

Great One Cookie Company – Design District

Candy Land – North Dallas

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Avery’s Savory Popcorn – Downtown

Al Nimer Roastery

Sugarless deLite – Richardson