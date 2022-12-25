DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time for pumpkin pie whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the first day of spring.

While Sunday, December 25 is best known as Christmas Day it also shares it with National Pumpkin Pie Day! “We have to admit, we have pumpkin fever! We love the versatility in which pumpkin is used in recipes, from sweet to spicy. There is a reason Americans go crazy for the pumpkin spice latte,” National Today said.

So, where can you get the best pumpkin pie in Texas, no, the country, how about the world? Well, it’s simple really, right in the heart of Dallas. According to a report from Taste Atlas, food experts claim that Dallas’ Emporium Pies has the best pumpkin pie in the world.

There are multiple Emporium Pies locations across DFW:

Bishop Arts

McKinney

Deep Ellem

Fort Worth

The shop says, “After being introduced in 2011, Mary and Megan came up with the dream of Emporium Pies. Before the year had come to a close, their dream was rapidly beginning to take shape in the form of selling pies outside of an old house in the Bishop Arts District of Oak Cliff.”