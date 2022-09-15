DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily.

NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and cheesy goodness. It can transport you straight into a food paradise.”

When burgers are talked about everyone has a go-to, their favorite joint in town or even in America that has their favorite. Now there are almost too many spots throughout the country that have some ridiculously delicious burgers.

Mashed is here to set the record straight with its report of the 15 Absolute Best Burgers in the US. They said, “There are styles and toppings that differ by region. You can eat a hamburger on a barstool, from a walk-up counter, and even in the comfort of your own car. Is there ever a bad time for a burger? We don’t think so!”

Henry’s Majestic

On this list of 15, only one restaurant from the Lone Star State was named, and guess what, it’s in Dallas. Enter in, Henry’s Marrow Spiked Burger from Henry’s Majestic.

“Tourists and locals alike rave about Henry’s Marrow Spiked Burger, a mighty sandwich that’s equipped with aged cheddar, crispy bacon, and caramelized onions on a plush brioche bun. Instead of the typical fry basket, burgers come with an order of homemade potato chips (yum),” the report says.

