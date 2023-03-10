DALLAS (KDAF) — Meatballs are one of the best snacks, meals, and sidekicks to spaghetti known to mankind, and it’s time we celebrate them.

Thursday, March 9 was National Meatball Day, “Restaurants across the country are celebrating with special offers on meatballs on March 9. Pull a few friends together and go try them out! Let us know who reigns supreme in your city,” National Today said.

So, where can you find the best meatballs from coast to coast? We checked out a report from the ever-so-prestigious Food Network on the best meatballs in America!

A Dallas restaurant, Apollonia’s Italian Kitchen was named among one of the few best restaurants in the country for meatballs.

The report said, “Apollonia’s in Richardson is a good old-fashioned neighborhood Italian restaurant run by Italian owners by way of southern New Jersey. You might consider meatballs one of their specialties.

“In addition to spaghetti and meatballs, they serve mini meatballs in Italian wedding soup, a meatball “smash” sandwich with a fried egg, and a meatball pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand-broken meatballs, ricotta cheese and fresh basil.”